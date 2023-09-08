Tractor trailer strikes bridge on Soldiers Field Road

BOSTON — A tractor-trailer struck a bridge on Soldiers Field Road, Friday morning.

According to Mass State Police, troopers are on the scene of Soldiers Field Road East at Weston Ave,

Soldier’s Field Road at the North Beacon Circle is closed for crews to remove the trailer from the bridge.

Troopers on scene, bridge strike involving a traftor trailer, Soldier's Field Road East at Weston Ave. We have closed Soldier's Field Road at the North Beacon Circle. Heavy duty tow and MSP truck team responding. #matraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 8, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

