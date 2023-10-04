Tractor-trailer rolls over, spills trash on Mass Pike/I-495 ramp in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Drivers were warned of hourslong delays after a tractor-trailer rolled over and spilled trash on a ramp that carries traffic from the Massachusetts Turnpike onto Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the eastbound ramp to 495 around 10 a.m. found a large truck resting on its side and garbage scattered all over the road, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The ramp was closed to traffic through 11:30 a.m. as Service Plus Disposal of Worcester worked to clear the mess.

Hopkinton crash (Wilson, Peter (CMG-Boston))

The truck driver, who state police identified as a 28-year-old Fitchburg man, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with minor injuries.

State police noted that they expect to issue a summons to the driver for motor vehicle offenses.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Troopers are working a tractor-trailer rollover, Mass Pike EB at Rt 495 off-ramp, Hopkinton. Ramp is closed for duration of recovery (at least 2 hrs estimate). Truck was hauling trash, which spilled onside of road. Minor injury to driver. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/FmF73dky0v — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2023

