Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down exit ramp, causes fuel spill on New Hampshire highway

HAMPTON, N.H. — The California driver of a tractor-trailer is recovering after being injured in a rollover crash that caused a fuel spill and shut down an exit ramp off Interstate 95 on Labor Day, state police said.

At 7:41 p.m. Monday, state troopers responded to Route 101 eastbound at the exit ramp for I-95 for a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer that had overturned.

Haixuan Guo, 48, of Eastvale, California, suffered minor injuries in the crash while driving a 2017 Freightliner hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with construction material, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Guo lost control of the truck while negotiating a curve while exiting Route 101 east via the ramp to I-95, causing the truck and trailer to overturn, state police said.

The tractor-trailer came to rest partially on the travel portion of the exit ramp, and partially on the grass shoulder located along the left side of the exit ramp.

Significant debris was scattered throughout the area and the truck was found to be leaking diesel fuel.

Firefighters extricated Guo, who was entrapped within the cab of the truck, state police said. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities closed the exit ramp to traffic for approximately six hours while troopers investigated and emergency crews worked to mitigate the fuel spill and clear the scene.

The exit ramp reopened at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday.

Hampton Police and Fire, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, and National Wrecker Service responded to assist state police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Trooper Seth Parker at Seth.W.Parker@DOS.NH.GOV.

