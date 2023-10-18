Tractor-trailer rollover in Hopkinton causes lengthy traffic delays

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Traffic was backed up for miles after a tractor-trailer rolled over in Hopkinton just before drivers began to hit the roads for their Wednesday evening commutes.

Crews are at the scene of the crash on Route 495 North just before the Massachusetts Turnpike, Massachusetts State Police alerted on social media just after 3:00 p.m.

Troopers on scene, tractor-trailer rollover, Rt. 495 North, Hopkinton, just south of the Mass. Turnpike. One lane still closed. Traffic backup approximately 2.5 miles. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 18, 2023

One lane is still closed as of 3:20 p.m.

The crash caused a procession of brake lights for around 2.5 miles, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt in the crash.

