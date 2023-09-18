Tractor-trailer rollover causing significant delays on I-93 southbound in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass — A tractor-trailer rollover is causing significant delays on I-93 southbound in Wilmington.

According to MassDOT, the crash occurred on I-93-SB at Exit 35.

All lanes on I-93 southbound in Wilmington are closed.

A detour is in place and the duration of the incident is currently unknown. Drivers are asked to avoid traveling on I-93 southbound in this area.

MassDOT is warning drivers to expect significant delays.

The drive time from 495 to the Leverett Connector is over two hours.

Tractor trailer rollover crash in #Wilmington on I-93-SB at Exit 35. All lanes currently closed. Traffic being detoured.Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 18, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

