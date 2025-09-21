Tractor-trailer rollover causes closures on interstate lanes in North Hampton, NH

NORTH HAMPTON, NH — A travel trailer rollover on Interstate 95 in North Hampton, New Hampshire, led to the closure of multiple lanes on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 1:50 p.m. on September 18, when a travel trailer being towed by a pickup truck overturned near mile marker 7.6 on I-95 southbound.

Karen Lach, 74, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was driving a 2025 Nissan Frontier pickup truck towing a 2025 Grand Design travel trailer when the trailer began to sway, causing her to lose control.

The trailer overturned and came to rest on its side, blocking several lanes of the interstate.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no injuries were reported.

The pickup truck sustained minor damage, while the travel trailer was extensively damaged.

Emergency personnel, along with State Troopers, worked to clear the scene, resulting in the closure of three southbound lanes for approximately two hours.

All lanes were reopened at 3:46 p.m.Troopers were assisted by the North Hampton police and fire departments and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The cause of the trailer swaying remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Alison Baumbach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

