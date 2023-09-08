Tractor-trailer crumpled after getting wedged under Boston bridge

BOSTON — A tractor-trailer was left crumpled after it got wedged under a bridge that carries traffic over Soldiers Field Road in Boston on Friday morning.

The overheight truck “Storrowed” along the eastbound side of the road in the area of Weston Avenue, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Soldier’s Field Road at North Beacon Circle was closed while crews worked to remove the truck during the height of the morning commute.

Video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed the roof sheered off the truck’s trailer and the sides of it bent open.

A large tow truck was called in to remove the heavily damaged big rig.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver was injured in the crash.

Troopers on scene, bridge strike involving a traftor trailer, Soldier's Field Road East at Weston Ave. We have closed Soldier's Field Road at the North Beacon Circle. Heavy duty tow and MSP truck team responding. #matraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 8, 2023

