Tracking rain, strong winds, snow, temp drop: Timeline, threats, maps, travel forecast, radar

DEDHAM, Mass. — A wind-driven storm packing soaking rain will sweep through Massachusetts on Wednesday, disrupting travel at times and bringing snow and ice on the backside of the system as temperatures take a major dip.

Wednesday morning will start with light rain and mild temperatures in the 50s, but showers and downpours will ramp up throughout the day into the evening into early Thursday morning.

Some areas will see snow and icing into Thursday morning when temperatures drop significantly overnight.

STORM TIMELINE

Steady rain across the South Shore until sunrise -- Starting around 6:30 a.m.

Scattered showers throughout the day

Steady rain returns between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Strong wind gusts (50-60 mph) and heavy rain (1-3 inches) arrive between 10 p.m. and midnight Thursday.

Mostly clear by Thursday morning

WEATHER THREATS

“When the cold front comes through, we’re concerned about the flooding rain, especially the further south you are,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said in his latest forecast. “Wind damage is a possibility everywhere, and snow and ice is a possibility with temperatures crashing on the backside [of the storm].”

Antico added that this storm will be “a very impactful system.”

Moderate flooding from heavy rain -- More than 2 inches of rain on Cape Cod Islands; Close to 2 inches on South Shore; An inch of rain for most other areas

Wind damage -- Gusts into the mid-50s across southeastern Massachusetts; Near 50 mph gusts in Boston; 40 mph gusts inland

Snow/ice -- A possible coating of snow on grassy areas on the backend of the storm late Wednesday into early Thursday

TRAVEL IMPACTS

“Impacts to travel won’t be realized until we get to the evening. That’s when we’ll begin to see rainfall puddling up on roads,” Antico said. “After midnight into early tomorrow morning temperatures are going to crash, so I’m concerned about some icy conditions.”

8 a.m. Wednesday -- Good travel conditions

4 p.m. Wednesday -- Some travel delays

12 a.m. Thursday -- Some travel delays

8 a.m. Thursday -- Some travel delays

LATEST MAPS

