Toxic Taste: When dinner turns dangerous

ORLANDO, FL — From your fridge to your fork, danger can lurk in foods you eat every day. The CDC estimates that 128 million people fall ill each year from foodborne disease, and three thousand people die from what they eat.

What we eat impacts our health, even fresh-looking, everyday foods can carry dangerous pathogens. So which foods should you be wary of? First up, deli sliced meats may cause issues.

The CDC reports that products sold at deli counters can be contaminated with listeria, which isn’t killed by refrigeration.

Reheat deli meats to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or until steaming to kill any germs. And with holiday meals coming up, do you think eating that leftover sliced turkey and ham right out of the fridge is safe?

Cooked meats that sit in the refrigerator for more than three to four days can grow harmful bacteria. Treat them like deli meats and reheat them before eating them. How about leftover rice?

Leftover rice is good but be careful, rice has bacillus cereus spores, which survive cooking and can multiply as rice cools and can cause vomiting and diarrhea, sometimes within a few hours.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are over 63 thousand cases of food poisoning from bacillus cereus every year in the U.S. Cooked rice should be consumed within four to six days. What about hard-boiled eggs?

Once peeled, they should be eaten within one week. Peeled eggs spoil faster than unpeeled ones. Other risky foods include soft cheeses and unpasteurized dairy products, which can carry listeria, and leafy greens and other fresh produce, a common source of norovirus and salmonella. So, remember, safe food starts with simple habits, when in doubt, throw it out.

The CDC reports that nearly half of all foodborne illnesses are caused by contaminated produce. Poultry and raw meats also remain top offenders, frequently harboring salmonella to help you keep track, check out the Foodkeeper app, created by the USDA, Cornell University, and the food marketing institute. It tells you how long foods stay safe in the fridge or freezer — from deli meats and eggs to leftovers. And remember: clean, separate, cook, and chill are the four pillars of prevention.

Contributors to this news report include: Cliff Tumetel, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

