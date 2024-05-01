Town launches fundraiser to aid victims of Randolph apartment fire

RANDOLPH, Mass. — After a devastating fire demolished an apartment building on Sunday night, community leaders are stepping in to help the victims.

The Friendly Food Pantry, in collaboration with the Town of Randolph, is launching a fundraising campaign to provide relief and support to those victims.

“The loss they have endured is immeasurable, and as a community, it is our responsibility to come together and offer our support during their time of need,” Debra Batson, the organizer of the fundraiser says.

Officials estimate at least 30 families lost their homes when a blaze broke out at an apartment complex on Bridle Path Circle.

Yellow and orange flames could be seen bursting from the roof of the building as black smoke filled the air. Officials said the building didn’t have any sprinklers causing the flames to spread rapidly.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said they couldn’t determine the cause of the fire due to the catastrophic damage. However, a spokesperson said based on witness interviews and remaining evidence, they don’t believe the blaze was intentionally set.

“Your donation will directly benefit those affected by the fire, providing them with clothing, food, and other vital necessities as they work to rebuild their lives,” Batson said. “We are also collecting gift cards at Town Hall, Turner Free Library, and the Randolph Community Center. Your kindness and generosity will help us provide critical assistance to those who need it most.”

