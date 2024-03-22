Town clerk in small New Hampshire town arrested for improperly accessing DMV records

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.H. — A town clerk in a small New Hampshire town has been arrested, one week after the deputy town clerk was arrested for improperly accessing Division of Motor Vehicle records, state police said.

Town Clerk Melinda Kennett, 59, of Groveton, N.H., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 16 counts of criminal liability for conduct of another), including 8 counts of computer related offenses and 8 counts of tampering with public records or information, state police said.

An investigation revealed that Kennett, while serving as the town clerk in Northumberland, was an accomplice in accessing Division of Motor Vehicle records, for the purpose of processing vehicle-related transactions, without proper credentials, state police said.

The charges against Kennett are Class A misdemeanors, which carry a maximum possible penalty of up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine for each offense.

Earlier this month, Deputy Town Clerk Courtney McLain, 32, of Northumberland, was arrested on March 8 and charged with 14 counts of tampering with public records and 14 counts of computer related offenses, state police said.

Kennett and McLain were both released on personal recognizance bail following their arrests. Both are scheduled to appear in a Lancaster courtroom on June 3.

Northumberland is a small town in northern New Hampshire, north of Lancaster. The town’s population was 2,126 as of the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

