Town-by-town totals: Where did the most snow fall in Massachusetts overnight?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts woke up to a fresh coating of snow Wednesday morning.

More than two inches of snow fell in some areas and more than a dozen communities delayed the start of school to allow time to clean up.

The light snow was expected to transition to patchy rain and freezing drizzle in some areas as the morning professed. A winter weather advisory remained in effect in some areas through the evening.

How much snow fell in your community? Check out these town-by-town totals, according to the National Weather Service:

Oxford - 2.1 inches

Lunenburg - 2.1 inches

Hubbardston - 2 inches

Fitchburg - 2 inches

Middleboro - 2 inches

Worcester - 2 inches

Acushnet - 2 inches

Turner Falls - 2 inches

Buckland - 2 inches

Harvard - 1.8 inches

West Bridgewater - 1.7 inches

Greenfield - 1.7 inches

Pepperell - 1.6 inches

Pocasset - 1.5 inches

Plymouth - 1.5 inches

Boylston - 1.5 inches

Warren - 1.5 inches

Bedford - 1.4 inches

Tewksbury - 1.4 inches

Shrewsbury - 1.4 inches

Lexington - 1.3 inches

Medford 1.3 inches

Saugus - 1.3 inches

Sturbridge - 1.3 inches

Lexington - 1.2 inches

Cambridge - 1.2 inches

Stow - 1.2 inches

Weymouth - 1.2 inches

Hanson - 1.2 inches

Boston (Beacon Hill) - 1 inch

A little clean-up this morning with a coating-2” snow out there now @boston25 #mawx pic.twitter.com/CmG9eKq8Gp — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 24, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

