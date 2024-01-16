Town-by-town totals in Mass. (so far): How much snow has fallen in your community?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Snowfall reports are rolling in as flakes fly in communities across Massachusetts on Tuesday.
There is a winter weather advisory in effect in many towns and cities.
Some areas north and west of Boston could see up to 6 inches of snow.
Dozens of schools also closed their doors due to the snow.
Snow reports starting to arrive. Please send along your #snow measurement and photos! @boston25 #mawx pic.twitter.com/FTZvnnJSom— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 16, 2024
Snow reports so far... @boston25 #mawx pic.twitter.com/aCFswJexFv— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 16, 2024
The slow-moving storm is expected to keep dropping snow through 7 p.m., except in southeastern Massachusetts, where a change to freezing rain and plain rain is expected.
Here’s a list of snow totals as of 8:15 a.m., according to the NWS:
- Harwich: 2.5 inches
- West Tisbury: 2.5 inches
- Brewster: 2.3 inches
- Mansfield: 2.2 inches
- Wellfleet: 2.1 inches
- Mashpee: 2 inches
- Taunton: 2 inches
- Acushnet: 2 inches
- Freetown: 2 inches
- Canton: 2 inches
- Malden: 2 inches
- New Bedford: 1.8 inches
- North Attleboro: 1.8 inches
- East Falmouth: 1.7 inches
- Sandwich: 1.5 inches
- Pocasset: 1.5 inches
- Marstons Mills: 1.5 inches
- Cambridge: 1.4 inches
- Logan Airport (Boston): 1.3 inches
- Milton: 1.2 inches
- East Boylston: 1.1 inches
- Lexington: 1.1 inches
- Westboro: 1 inch
- Fitchburg: 1 inch
- Holliston: 1 inch
- Shrewsbury: 1 inch
This list will be updated as more snow total reports become available.
