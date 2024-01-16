Town-by-town totals in Mass. (so far): How much snow has fallen in your community?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Snowfall reports are rolling in as flakes fly in communities across Massachusetts on Tuesday.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect in many towns and cities.

Some areas north and west of Boston could see up to 6 inches of snow.

Dozens of schools also closed their doors due to the snow.

The slow-moving storm is expected to keep dropping snow through 7 p.m., except in southeastern Massachusetts, where a change to freezing rain and plain rain is expected.

Here’s a list of snow totals as of 8:15 a.m., according to the NWS:

Harwich: 2.5 inches

West Tisbury: 2.5 inches

Brewster: 2.3 inches

Mansfield: 2.2 inches

Wellfleet: 2.1 inches

Mashpee: 2 inches

Taunton: 2 inches

Acushnet: 2 inches

Freetown: 2 inches

Canton: 2 inches

Malden: 2 inches

New Bedford: 1.8 inches

North Attleboro: 1.8 inches

East Falmouth: 1.7 inches

Sandwich: 1.5 inches

Pocasset: 1.5 inches

Marstons Mills: 1.5 inches

Cambridge: 1.4 inches

Logan Airport (Boston): 1.3 inches

Milton: 1.2 inches

East Boylston: 1.1 inches

Lexington: 1.1 inches

Westboro: 1 inch

Fitchburg: 1 inch

Holliston: 1 inch

Shrewsbury: 1 inch

This list will be updated as more snow total reports become available.

