Town-by-town reports: Who saw the highest rainfall during Saturday’s storm?

Communities across Massachusetts and New Hampshire were water after another round of heavy rain and strong wind gusts brought high tides that resulted in coastal flooding.
Flood warnings and watches were in effect in many communities.
These are the Massachusetts communities that saw the highest rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:
- Hamilton 2.36 inches
- Bedford 2.34 inches
- North Attleboro 2.22 inches
- Danvers 2.19 inches
- Holliston 2.18 inches
- Beverly 2.15 inches
- North Sharon 1.99 inches
- Norton 1.94 inches
- Attleboro 1.91 inches
- Mansfield 1.85 inches
- East Walpole 1.83 inches
- Braintree 1.75 inches
- Foxboro 1.74 inches
- Rehoboth 1.70 inches
- Norwood 1.67 inches
- Blackston 1.66 inches
- Randolph 1.65 inches
- Wrentham 1.62 inches
- Quincy 1.57 inches
- Reading 1.55 inches
- Norfolk 1.53 inches
- Arlington 1.51 inches
- Cambridge 1.50 inches
- Millis 1.48 inches
- Easton 1.45 inches
- Middleton 1.45 inches
- Dover 1.44 inches
- Sterling 1.43 inches
- Southampton 1.42 inches
- Fenway Park 1.42 inches
- Logan 1.41 inches
- West Manchester 1.37 inches
- Mashpee - 1.35 inches
- Boxford 1.32 inches
- Lynn 1.31 inches
- Ashfield 1.31 inches
- Granville 1.31 inches
- Franklin 1.31 inches
- Milton 1.31 inches
- Leicester 1.31 inches
- Worcester 1.29 inches
- Somerset 1.28 inches
- Somerville 1.28 inches
- Wakefield 1.28 inches
- Holden 1.27 inches
- Pepperell 1.27 inches
- Ashby - 1.26 inches
- Raynham 1.26 inches
- Lunenberg 1.25 inches
- Hopkinton 1.24 inches
- Littleton 1.24 inches
- Burlington 1.23 inches
- Natick 1.23 inches
- Pembroke 1.23 inches
- Fitchburg 1.22 inches
- Middleboro 1.22 inches
- North Marshfield 1.22 inches
- Freetown 1.21 inches
- Northbridge 1.20 inches
- Wellesley 1.20 inches
- Lexington 1.19 inches
- Merrimac 1.18 inches
- Sudbury 1.18 inches
- Conway 1.16 inches
- Westboro 1.16 inches
