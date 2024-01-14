Town-by-town reports: Who saw the highest rainfall during Saturday’s storm?

Communities across Massachusetts and New Hampshire were water after another round of heavy rain and strong wind gusts brought high tides that resulted in coastal flooding.

Flood warnings and watches were in effect in many communities.

These are the Massachusetts communities that saw the highest rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:

Hamilton 2.36 inches

Bedford 2.34 inches

North Attleboro 2.22 inches

Danvers 2.19 inches

Holliston 2.18 inches

Beverly 2.15 inches

North Sharon 1.99 inches

Norton 1.94 inches

Attleboro 1.91 inches

Mansfield 1.85 inches

East Walpole 1.83 inches

Braintree 1.75 inches

Foxboro 1.74 inches

Rehoboth 1.70 inches

Norwood 1.67 inches

Blackston 1.66 inches

Randolph 1.65 inches

Wrentham 1.62 inches

Quincy 1.57 inches

Reading 1.55 inches

Norfolk 1.53 inches

Arlington 1.51 inches

Cambridge 1.50 inches

Millis 1.48 inches

Easton 1.45 inches

Middleton 1.45 inches

Dover 1.44 inches

Sterling 1.43 inches

Southampton 1.42 inches

Fenway Park 1.42 inches

Logan 1.41 inches

West Manchester 1.37 inches

Mashpee - 1.35 inches

Boxford 1.32 inches

Lynn 1.31 inches

Ashfield 1.31 inches

Granville 1.31 inches

Franklin 1.31 inches

Milton 1.31 inches

Leicester 1.31 inches

Worcester 1.29 inches

Somerset 1.28 inches

Somerville 1.28 inches

Wakefield 1.28 inches

Holden 1.27 inches

Pepperell 1.27 inches

Ashby - 1.26 inches

Raynham 1.26 inches

Lunenberg 1.25 inches

Hopkinton 1.24 inches

Littleton 1.24 inches

Burlington 1.23 inches

Natick 1.23 inches

Pembroke 1.23 inches

Fitchburg 1.22 inches

Middleboro 1.22 inches

North Marshfield 1.22 inches

Freetown 1.21 inches

Northbridge 1.20 inches

Wellesley 1.20 inches

Lexington 1.19 inches

Merrimac 1.18 inches

Sudbury 1.18 inches

Conway 1.16 inches

Westboro 1.16 inches

