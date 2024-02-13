Town-by-town reports (so far): Where has the most snow fallen in New England?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Some parts of southern New England are getting significant snowfall Tuesday after the track of the nor’easter shifted southward.
Nearly a foot of snow was on the ground in Connecticut before 9 a.m., while parts of Rhode Island already had 5 inches of fresh powder.
Massachusetts is expecting the storm to ramp up around noon through the early afternoon, but snowfall totals will be lesser than previously expected because the storm moved into the region overnight on a more southerly track.
Southeastern parts of Massachusetts could see up to 9 inches of snow before the storm blows out of the region.
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm, high wind, and coastal flood warnings across the Bay State.
Below is a town-by-town look at the highest snowfall reports from across the region, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS:
Connecticut
- West Hartford -- 11 inches
- East Windsor -- 10 inches
- Tolland -- 8.5 inches
- Manchester -- 8.5 inches
- Bristol -- 8 inches
- Bolton -- 7.5 inches
- Simsbury -- 7.2 inches
- Wethersfield -- 7 inches
- Willimantic -- 7 inches
- Glastonbury -- 6.8 inches
- Coventry -- 6.5 inches
- Hebron -- 6.5 inches
- Simsbury -- 6 inches
- Staffordville -- 5.6 inches
- Ellington -- 5.5 inches
- Windsor -- 5.5 inches
- Columbia -- 5 inches
- Pomfret -- 5 inches
- Berlin -- 4 inches
- Rock Hill -- 4 inches
Massachusetts
- Charlton -- 5 inches
- Fiskdale -- 4.8 inches
- Holland -- 4 inches
- Sturbridge -- 3.3 inches
- East Longmeadow -- 3.2 inches
- North Attleboro -- 2.4 inches
- Swansea -- 2 inches
- Westboro -- 2 inches
- Warren -- 2 inches
- Agawam -- 2 inches
- Worcester -- 2 inches
- Chicopee -- 1.6 inches
- West Springfield: 0.8 inches
Rhode Island
- Smithfield -- 6 inches
- West Greenwich -- 5.5 inches
- Harrisville -- 5 inches
- West Warwick -- 4 inches
- Barrington -- 3 inches
- Providence -- 2.2 inches
Latest #snow reports. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/SYMfFr9qAb— Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 13, 2024
This list will be updated as more snow totals become available.
