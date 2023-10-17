Town-by-town list: 186 Massachusetts communities awarded grant funds to improve road safety

BRAINTREE, Mass — 186 Massachusetts towns and cities will be given grants from the feds to invest in roadway safety initiatives, according to the Healey-Driscoll Administration. The $5.4 million has been awarded through the FY24 Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, which utilizes funds through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Whether by vehicle, bicycle or foot, everyone has the right to travel safely through our communities,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Through this program, we were able to award grants to every community that requested funding. The education, enforcement and outreach initiatives supported through these grants will help ensure safer roads for all.”

The funding will go to police departments who have proposed traffic safety projects in their community, including high visibility enforcement patrols, equipment to enhance road safety like digital speed signs, pedestrian and bicyclist safety initiatives and public outreach campaigns.

“These grants allow towns and cities to approach traffic safety initiatives in ways that make the most sense for the community’s needs,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy.

You can check out the below list to see if your community will be impacted.

