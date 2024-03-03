Toronto beats Revolution 2-0 for first road win since 2022

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi both had a goal and an assist, Sean Johnson made four saves and Toronto beat the New England Revolution 2-0 on Sunday after not winning on the road all last season.

Toronto (1-0-1), which played last season’s Supporters’ Shield winners FC Cincinnati to a scoreless draw in its opener on the road under first-year coach John Herdman, picked up its first goal this season when Insigne took a pass from Bernardeschi and scored in the 27th minute. Insigne returned the favor, setting up Bernardeschi for a goal in the 66th minute.

Johnson, who became the fourth goalkeeper in league history to post 100 career shutouts last week, is in his second season with Toronto. He had six saves in his clean sheet against Cincinnati. Only Nick Rimando, Kevin Hartman and Stefan Frei have more shutouts than the 34-year-old.

Henrich Ravas saved one shot for the Revolution (0-2-0) in the second career start for the 26-year-old rookie from Slovakia.

Toronto opened a season with two straight road matches for the second straight season. Toronto has opened a season at home just once since joining the league in 2007. The club was 0-13-4 away from home last season before turning the reins over to Herdman, who previously coached the Canadian men’s and women’s national teams. The club’s last victory on the road was 2-0 over Charlotte FC on Aug. 27, 2022. Toronto will host Charlotte FC on Saturday in its home opener.

Toronto improves to 11-16-13 all-time against New England. Toronto has scored 19 goals in 22 trips to Gillette Stadium, picking up its fifth victory against 11 losses and six draws.

New England has lost two straight to begin the season under first-year coach Caleb Porter. The Revs have already lost as many matches at home this season as last when it posted a club-record 12-1-4 record under Bruce Arena.

New England travels to play Atlanta United on Saturday.

