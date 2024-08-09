Tornado watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts.

This alert is in effect for Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Berkshire counties until 10 p.m.

Parts of Connecticut and Vermont are also included in the watch.

The remnants from Debby, combined with a front, could bring heavy rain and rotating storms, mainly to our west through this evening.

Tornado Watch issued for parts of western New England until 10:00pm. The remnants from Debby combine with a front to bring heavy rain and rotating storms -- mainly to our west through this evening. pic.twitter.com/OBJzCmszkh — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 9, 2024

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/UOj00dHicP — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 9, 2024

