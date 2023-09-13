Tornado warning for parts of Plymouth, Norfolk, and Bristol Counties expires

A tornado warning that was issued for parts of Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol County Wednesday evening has expired.

Norfolk, Plymouth and Bristol Counties were placed under the tornado warning until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Only Bristol County was initially under the warning before the NWS extended it to Norfolk and Plymouth Counties.

A strong storm capable of producing a tornado was located over North Attleboro, at 5:28 p.m., the NWS says.

Hail the size of a pea was possible. The NWS warned of high winds are capable of picking up debris.

Parts of Providence County in Rhode Island also fell under the same alert.

Notable communities falling under the alert included Foxboro, Randolph, Brockton, Bridgewater, Mansfield, Providence, Pawtucket, Cumberland, North Providence, Johnston, North Attleborough, Attleboro, Smithfield, Lincoln, and Central Falls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

