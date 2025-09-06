Tornado warning issued in parts of Massachusetts as storms move through the state

Mass. — Tornado warnings have been issued in several parts of Massachusetts as storms continue to move through the state.

A Tornado warning has been issued in Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampshire counties through 2:45 pm.

Another warning has been issued in Hampden County through 3 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester counties through 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Boston 25 News Meteorologist Tucker Antico warned that the peak of the storms is expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For the latest forecast updates, stay tuned to Boston 25 News on-air and online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group