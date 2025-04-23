Topsfield mom dies after falling 50-70 feet at Purgatory Chasm in Sutton, police say

SUTTON, Mass. — A mother of four from Topsfield is dead after falling over 50 feet inside Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton on Wednesday, police tell Boston 25 News.

State police troopers responded to the 100-acre state park just after 2:00 for the reported fall and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said.

Police say the 49-year-old Topsfield woman was with three of her four children inside the state park and fell between 50 and 70 feet, Sutton police said.

Her kids then ran and alerted park rangers, Sutton police said.

“We offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of the decedent,” a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said in a statement.

Troopers secured the scene, and the incident is under investigation by the State Police Detectives with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The woman has not been identified.

The reservation holds a .25-mile-long, 70-foot-deep chasm that splits granite bedrock.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

