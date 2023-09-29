Topsfield Fair returns for 205th year

TOPSFIELD, Mass — Friday was opening day for America’s oldest county fair.

For the 205th year, sheep shearers, wood carvers and giant pumpkins were among those that flocked to Topsfield for the multi-day celebration.

“It’s exciting because talk about when they came with grandparents and great-grandparents and they were displaying in the same buildings we’re displaying in today,” said general manager James O’Brien. “So there’s so much tradition around this fair.”

Among the attendees were also a few giant pumpkins.

“It’s always exciting to have everything ready to go. The smile on faces, the look that they have of awe of thrills but knowing it’s done safely,” shared EJ Dean, owner of Fiesta Shows.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group