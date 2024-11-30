Tomasino scores 3rd period goal to give Penguins 2-1 win over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Philip Tomasino scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Tristan Jarry made 31 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Friday night.

Tomasino’s first goal of the season with 12:34 remaining came when the forward walked in from the left circle after the Bruins failed to clear the puck. Pittsburgh’s Rickard Rakell scored his ninth goal of the season with less than a second remaining in the second period.

Charlie Coyle scored and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves for Boston.

Coyle scored 1:24 into the game, taking advantage of a breakdown in the Pittsburgh zone for his fifth goal of the season. The Bruins were eight-tenths of a second away from remaining ahead 1-0 heading into the third period, but Rakell scored on a feed from Sidney Crosby from behind the Boston net to tie the game.

Takeaways

Penguins: Playing in his second game with a Pittsburgh team that’s now won two straight, Tomasino was credited with six shots on net. The 23-year-old was traded by Nashville earlier in the week.

Bruins: Boston went 0 for 3 on the power play.

Key moment

With eight minutes remaining and the Penguins up one goal, Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang saved a goal with Coyle staring at an empty net.

Key stat

Crosby now has 15 assists to go along with eight goals in 25 games. The Pittsburgh great and Wayne Gretzky are tied for the most point-per-game seasons in NHL history with 19 apiece.

Up next

Penguins: Return home to face Calgary on Saturday night.

