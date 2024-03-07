‘Told me he was dead’: Mom says son was fatally shot by masked gunman in Randolph

RANDOLPH, Mass. — An outraged mother wants answers after she said her son was shot to death by a masked gunman in Randolph on Wednesday night shortly after he returned home from work.

Shawannika Jones told Boston 25 News on Thursday morning that her son, DeAndre Jones, was shot at the Castle Village Estates and taken to Brockton Hospital, where she learned from doctors around 11:30 p.m. that he had passed away from his injuries.

“I got a call saying my son got shot,” she recalled. “I went to Brockton Hospital and they told me my son was dead.”

“They say some guy in a mask did it to him. That’s a coward type of move,” Jones said. “You should have shot him without your mask because what goes around comes around.”

Jones says her 32-year-old son worked hard every day as a local breeder of French bulldogs. He was set to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Friday.

“He had two more days to be 33. They killed him before his birthday,” Jones said. “Whoever did that, they’re going to pay.”

Jones said her son lived at the Castle Village Estates with his girlfriend and 14-year-old son.

Boston 25 News spotted Randolph police officers and investigators from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office at the scene.

Video showed officers scouring for evidence in the tree line before the alleged victim’s blue pickup truck was towed away.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that they’re investigating a fatal shooting.

