1-year-old child suffers head injury after being struck by car in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER — A 1-year-old toddler is recovering with a head injury after she was struck by a car in Worcester, police said.

Police on Tuesday said the toddler is in stable condition after she was taken to a local hospital on Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of 243 Lincoln St. for a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they saw a small crowd gathered around a toddler who had been struck by a vehicle after running out into the street, police said.

A nurse on scene, firefighters, and police officers rendered medical aid until the girl was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group