Local

1-year-old child suffers head injury after being struck by car in Worcester, police say

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

Generic Ambulance (Cox Media Group)

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

WORCESTER — A 1-year-old toddler is recovering with a head injury after she was struck by a car in Worcester, police said.

Police on Tuesday said the toddler is in stable condition after she was taken to a local hospital on Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of 243 Lincoln St. for a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they saw a small crowd gathered around a toddler who had been struck by a vehicle after running out into the street, police said.

A nurse on scene, firefighters, and police officers rendered medical aid until the girl was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read