TikTok trend suspected to behind string of break-ins at Lynn MBTA garage

LYNN, Mass — Several people have reported their cars have been broken into and vandalized at the MBTA parking garage on Broad Street in Lynn and it could be part of a nationwide Tik-Tok trend.

Justin Morley said he went into the garage Wednesday morning and found his car window had been broken and something was jammed in the ignition.

“It’s undrivable, it looks like they ripped the plastic cover from the bottom off, they pulled out these wires,” said Morley.

Now, he said his Hyundai Elantra is ripped apart and stuck in place.

I look at the ignition and see it’s destroyed you can’t fit anything in there,” He said.

As Morley walked down one level of the parking garage he pointed out another Hyundai damaged in the same way, broken glass on the seat and on the ground.

“The cop said there’s a Tik-Tok challenge going around having to do with breaking into Kia’s and Hyundai’s,” said Morley.

Lynn Police said they’ve had 36 calls for service to the garage this year and although they’ve seen an increase in Hyundai thefts locally, only one’s been reported in that area.

Monserrat Castro said her Toyota Corolla was damaged in similar ways in the same garage three months ago.

Morley said he’s been reaching out to the MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services about security upgrades but he’s gotten limited and less than helpful responses.

“I’d like to see a faster response time I’d like to see that they have cameras installed in entry and exit points,” he sad, “I think having what they advertise would be great 24/7 patrol.”

Keolis spokesperson said in a statement:

“Keolis and the MBTA are committed to the security of our customers. We received a report of damage to a vehicle in the Lynn parking garage this morning, and we’re working with the customer to remove the vehicle. We coordinate all security concerns with the Transit Police, which will investigate this incident. This garage currently does not have cameras, but security patrols are conducted regularly.”

Boston 25 reached out to transit police regarding security updates to the garage but hasn’t gotten a response.

