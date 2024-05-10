Thrive hosts 3rd annual ‘Prom For All Ages’ at Worcester’s Polar Park

WORCESTER, Mass. — More than two hundred people, young and old, received the red carpet treatment at Worcester’s Polar Park for Thrive’s third annual ‘Prom For All Ages’ Thursday.

The event brings together people with intellectual and mental disabilities for an unforgettable night.

Thrive’s president Sean Rose told Boston 25 the crowd gets bigger and bigger every year.

The price for the event comes at no cost for the attendees due in large part to a large group of generous volunteers and sponsors.

