Thresher shark washes up on Duxbury Beach

A thresher shark was found washed up on Duxbury Beach on Thursday morning, officials said.

Duxbury Beach Operations shared photos of the discovery, describing the shark being about 13 feet in length.

State authorities were called to the beach to remove the shark for additional examination.

Multiple great white sharks have been spotted off the coast of Cape Cod, the South Shore, North Shore, and Maine in recent days.

Massachusetts residents can track shark sighting using the Chatham-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The map’s menu tools allow users to filter shark sightings as recent as 48 hours, over the last 30 days, or between a custom date range.

The icons on the map indicate the following:

Red alert icon : A white shark sighting is confirmed close to a public beach

: A white shark sighting is confirmed close to a public beach Blue shark fin icon : A confirmed white shark sighting

: A confirmed white shark sighting Orange shark fin icon : An unconfirmed white shark sighting

: An unconfirmed white shark sighting Yellow icon : A receiver that detects white sharks tagged with acoustic tags and transmits the data in real-time

: A receiver that detects white sharks tagged with acoustic tags and transmits the data in real-time Purple icon : A real-time detection of a shark tagged with an acoustic tag that is less than an hour old

: A real-time detection of a shark tagged with an acoustic tag that is less than an hour old Orange icon : Detections of sharks tagged with acoustic transmitters

: Detections of sharks tagged with acoustic transmitters Green icon: The shark’s dorsal fin breaks the surface and the tag transmits to overhead satellites

The Sharktivity app, which is available to download on iPhone and Android, tracks sightings fed by researchers, safety officials, and users who upload photos for confirmation.

