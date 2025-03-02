Three vehicles stolen from an Auburn parking lot leads to an investigation

AUBURN, Mass. — In the early hours of Monday, February 17, three vehicles were stolen from a parking lot in Auburn.

The three vehicles stolen were a 2025 GMC Yukon, white, 2025 Chevy Suburban, gray, and a 2025 GMC Sierra, white.

Detectives of the Auburn Police Department are currently reviewing video evidence to determine who may have stolen the vehicles and believe that someone may know the locations of the vehicles.

“We know our followers want more information about the case, so we’ll say that the villain did have a key to each vehicle and at least two people were involved.” The department wrote on Facebook.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact them at the Auburn Police Detective Bureau at 508-832-7777. Detectives can also be contacted by sending an email or text to textatip@auburnmasspolice.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

