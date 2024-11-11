Three teens arrested for firearm charges in Roxbury

ROXBURY, Mass. — Three male teens were arrested on Sunday and are facing firearm and property offenses, Boston Police announced.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Grove Hall area of Blue Hill Avenue. Officers noticed that two scooters were driving at very high speeds. The front scooter had a driver and passenger, and the rear motorcycle had just a driver, and none of the individuals were wearing helmets. Officers followed the scooters when they saw one of the individuals walking on Edgewood Street. Officers apprehended the individual in handcuffs.

As officers informed the individual of the traffic violations he committed, the second individual was driving the wrong way on Edgewood Street struck the officer’s car, and attempted to flee. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect.

The passenger of the bike had fled toward Blue Hill Avenue. Officers pursued on foot and noticed that the individual had discarded a ghost gun under a car. Officers were able to apprehend the individual.

Officers investigated the scooters and noticed that the ignitions were modded to be used without keys and neither scooters had registration sticks or proof of ownership.

The individual with a gun, a 15-year-old male, was arrested and charged with Delinquent to wit; Carry a Firearm Without a License, Delinquent to wit; Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card, Delinquent to wit; Carry a Loaded Firearm, Delinquent to wit; Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, and Delinquent to wit; Trespassing.

The other two individuals, 15 and 16-year-old males, were arrested and charged with Delinquent to wit; Receive Stolen Property.

All three teens are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group