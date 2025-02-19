Three Taunton men arrested after burglarizing $50k and firearns from safe

TAUNTON, Mass. — Taunton Police Department has announced the arrest of three Taunton men for a January 13 incident involving the burglary of cash and guns from a safe.

A Winthrop Street resident had told officers that they had been robbed, and missing $50,000 and two firearms from their safe.

After investigating, officers identified three suspects of interest.

Johnathan Hatch, 36, Dewayne Leo Rodrigues, 37, and Kurt Vachon, 34, were all charged with breaking & entering daytime for felony, larceny from a building, and larceny of a firearm.

While conducting a search warrant, officers found a Buick Regal that was owned by Hatch, containing $25,100 in cash, 90 grams of cocaine, 109 grams of small blue pills believed to be pressed fentanyl, and 159 grams of small orange/pink pills believed to be pressed methamphetamine.

Additionally, Hatch and Rodrigues were charged with cocaine trafficking (more than 36 grams, less than 100 grams), fentanyl trafficking (more than 10 grams), and methamphetamine trafficking (less than 200 grams).

All three suspects were arrested Feb. 3 without incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

