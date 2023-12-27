Three people seriously injured in triple shooting in Lynn, police say

LYNN, Mass. — Police in Lynn are investigating a triple shooting at 39 State Street on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a parking lot off Tremont Street around 8:30 p.m. and located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said all three shooting victims were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Video from the scene shows yellow crime tape surrounding Pizza Hut where it appears the shooting took place. It is unknown if the shooting happened inside or outside the shop but you can see the glass windows and door shattered.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Lynn Police at 781-595-2000.

