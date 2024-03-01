Three people displaced after Jamaica Plain house fire

BOSTON — Crews responded to a heavy fire in a home in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Friday.

According to the Boston Fire Department, firefighters safely removed three people from a residence on Roundhill Street, despite the blaze.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Damages to the home are estimated to be around $100,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jamaica Plain house fire (Boston Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

