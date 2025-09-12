Three people arrested, charged with trespassing the Burlington ICE facility

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Burlington Police have announced that they have arrested and charged three people with trespassing at the ICE facility late Friday morning.

Police say that around 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on 1000 District Avenue in response to reports of trespassing.

Once on the scene, officers found three people: Nathan Philips, 58, of Newton, Nastasia Lawton-Sticklor, 43, of Leominster, and Eleanor Reid, 33, of Hanover, N.H.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation; however, all three individuals refused to leave.

As a result of the incident, all three individuals were charged with one count of trespassing and have been arraigned in Woburn District Court.

The Burlington Police Department is investigating the incident, but at this time believes that it was a planned protest, with arrests being the ultimate goal.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

