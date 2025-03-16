Three men accused of robbing 14-year-old on MBTA train

Three men are facing robbery and kidnapping charges after allegedly stealing a 14-year-old’s cell phone on an MBTA train last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Sunday.

Michael Cole, 23 of Boston, Derrick Eures, 25, of Dedham, and Nathan Moorewhite Jr, 19, of Dorchester are accused of harassing and threatening to beat up a juvenile on an Orange Line train headed to Forest Hills on March 7.

Three juveniles told authorities that the three men, all wearing black face masks, grabbed one of their friends and pulled him back onto the train and stole his cellphone, the Suffolk County DA’s office told Boston 25 News.

After exiting the train at Stony Brook Station, the teen victim was able to contact his friends and tell them the three men stole his cellphone, the DA’s office said.

The victim told police that one man threatened to beat him up and made gestures as if he had a weapon. Two other men allegedly assaulted him and took his phone, removed his phone case and handed him back his CharlieCard.

The DA’s office says video surveillance corroborates the victim’s story. Hours later, transit police saw Cole, Eures and Moorewhite, determined they matched the victim’s description and video surveillance and placed the three men under arrest.

Investigators found the victim’s cellphone from Moorewhite’s possession.

A Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) query revealed Cole had an outstanding warrant out of BMC Central.

“All forms of bullying and violence are intolerable, but this conduct toward a 14-year-old boy is particularly deplorable. All our residents deserve to go about their daily lives safely, peacefully and without fear of harassment or violence. I thank the Transit police for their work in quickly identifying the individuals involved,” Hayden said.

The three men were all charged with kidnapping, armed and masked robbery and disorderly conduct on public conveyance in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court on Monday and were ordered held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Thursday.

At the Thursday hearing, a judge all three dangerous and released them to GPS monitoring with home confinement. The three men were ordered to stay away from MBTA public transportation while their cases are ongoing.

They will return to court on May 20 for probable cause hearings.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group