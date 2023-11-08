Three individuals accused of operating ‘sophisticated’ high-end brothel network in Boston area

BOSTON — Federal officials are set to announce the arrests of three individuals who allegedly helped operate a “sophisticated” brothel network.

The three individuals are accused of operating the high-end brothel network out of apartment complexes in the greater Boston area and Eastern Virginia, the Department of Justice, District of Massachusetts announced.

A press conference will be held at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England Michael Krol and Cambridge police Commissioner Christine Elow are expected to be in attendance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

