Three Dominican nationals arrested for trafficking cocaine and crack cocaine in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — Three Dominican nationals were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with trafficking cocaine and crack cocaine in Nashua, the U.S. Attorney said.

Elizardo Escaria Delison, 32, Belisario Luis Delison, 49, and Rayddy Delison De Aza, 28, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, specifically cocaine and crack cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack said in a statement.

All three men were expected to appear in federal court later Wednesday.

According to the charging documents and statements made in court, all three men sold cocaine and crack cocaine to law enforcement more than 10 times.

The Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation, with assistance from Nashua Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

