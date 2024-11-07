Three arrested for trespassing near brush fires at Boston’s Franklin Park, police say

BOSTON — Police arrested three men on Wednesday night for allegedly trespassing near several fires in Boston’s Franklin Park area.

Jasen Levoy, 33, of Roxbury, Thomas Mullikas, 24, of Roxbury, and Augusto Bussio, 25, of Roxbury, are all charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

According to Boston Police, a sergeant saw a fire burning in Franklin Park near the Shattuck Hospital around 10:30 p.m. and radioed for assistance.

A short time later, the sergeant observed a second fire in the area. He again radioed for assistance and requested additional units in case the fires had been set intentionally.

Multiple officers responded, including the Boston Police Drone Unit and a drone from the Boston Fire Department.

After deploying both drones over Franklin Park, three male subjects, later identified as Levoy, Mulikas, and Bussio, were spotted walking inside the golf course where the fires were burning.

Authorities say the trio began throwing items, possibly rocks, at the Boston Fire Department drone in an attempt to damage it.

The three men then fled on foot and were subsequently caught on Jewish War Veterans Drive.

They were taken into custody and will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

The Boston Police Arson Unit will be investigating the incident further.

