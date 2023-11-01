Thousands of people dress up for ‘Fright Night’ in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Halloween festivities were in full swing in Salem on Tuesday as thousands of people gathered to mark the spooky holiday.

Some folks spent all year on their costumes and this year Halloween in Salem did not disappoint.

“I did my best costume to show up,” said one visitor.

From the classic, to the funny and of course the scary, ghouls and ghosts take over Fright Night. This is the night where everyone can be whatever they want like Brandon the shape shifter.

“I love the reaction people are like complimenting me and can I take a picture.”

The mystique attracts visitors from all over.

“We look like the weirdos in our hometown here we look normal,” said Andrea Dishman.

Two visitors from Washington checked Salem Halloween off their bucket list.

“It has been so fun we now decided we are going to come every couple years and do Halloween here,” said Penny Edlund.

The Haunted Happenings events in Salem — included a hypnosis show, a witches magic circle on the Common and a fireworks show over the North River — kicked off at 9 a.m. and continued until 10 p.m.

Additional trains were added between Salem and North Station and Salem and Beverly. The final train to Boston left at 10:59 p.m. and the final train to Newburyport leaves at 12:21 a.m.

As festivities continued Tuesday, local and state police kept watch to make sure everyone was safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

