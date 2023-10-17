Hundreds march in Boston’s Back Bay in support of Palestinian people amid violence in Gaza Strip

BOSTON — Hundreds of people marched from Copley Square to the Consulate General of Israel to New England Monday night in support of the people of Palestine as Israel prepares for a possible ground offensive on the Gaza Strip following a horrific attack from Hamas.

A Massachusetts woman who says 16 of her relatives have been killed in the Gaza Strip participated in the massive demonstration in Boston’s Back Bay.

Heidi Ali, a resident of the Greater Boston area, was among those in the crowd who say their family members are dying from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion as Israel vows to eliminate Hamas’ leadership.

“16 of my family members were killed,” cried Ali. “We feel betrayed that the world is witnessing a genocide on our people, and nobody’s doing anything.”

Ali told Boston 25 News that she feels helpless by the violence that’s been unfolding daily.

She believes her voice is the only weapon she has in pleading for the bloodshed to stop.

“It’s a massacre. They’re killing us like we’re not humans,” she said. “We have to be a voice for the people who don’t have a voice in this right now.”

The war that began back on October 7th has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides with more than 4,000 dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

