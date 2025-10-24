‘This was intentional’: Why a legal expert believes the FBI announced arrests on NBA opening week

BOSTON — As arrests of three former Boston Celtics players send shockwaves across the NBA, a local legal expert believes this announcement by the FBI was carefully thought out and planned.

Michael McCann is the director of the Sports Law Institute at the University of New Hampshire. He also contributes as a legal analyst to Sportico.

“This was intentional to release it right at the start of the NBA season,” he told Boston 25 Thursday. “The public’s focus is currently on the NBA, and it’s also disrupting the NBA.”

Patel called the alleged actions part of a widespread illegal gambling scheme.

McCann added, “I’m sure [the NBA was ]irritated by the idea of having a major press conference about something that could’ve been done without that fanfare... The justice department may say that they’re trying to send a message that illegal gambling, including even poker, will be prosecuted.”

The law expert also pointed to the NBA and its players’ association for welcoming this new age of gambling that’s ingrained in our sports world.

“They’re inviting this problem,” he said. “They’re creating a market that’s really popular... I think we’re going to see leagues pushing sports betting companies to offer fewer prop bets, maybe all together drop them.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group