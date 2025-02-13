‘This is not yet over’: AG Campbell responds to preliminary injunction in birthright citizenship

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell responds to a recent preliminary injunction against President Trump’s executive order, terminating birthright citizenship:

“President Trump may believe that he is above the law, but today’s preliminary injunction sends a clear message: He is not a king, and he cannot rewrite the Constitution with the stroke of a pen.”

President Trump signed the executive order back on January 20, to end birthright citizenship in direct violation of the 14th Amendment and Section 1401 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Campbell joins 15 other Attorney Generals across the country in a coalition to respond to President Trump’s executive order.

“We immediately stood up for our Constitution, for the rule of law, and for American children across the country who would have been deprived of their constitutional rights – and today we delivered for them,” Campbell said. “This is not yet over, and we will continue to fight every single step of the way until President Trump is permanently prevented from trampling on the Fourteenth Amendment rights of all Americans.”

To ensure President Trump’s executive order is invalidated, the coalition sued in the District of Massachusetts.

The request was granted by Judge Leo Sorokin.

