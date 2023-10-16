‘Reaching capacity’: Healey pressures feds to address migrant shelter crisis, appoints new director

BOSTON — With the state’s emergency shelter limit reaching capacity, Gov. Maura Healey on Monday put pressure on federal officials to address the growing migrant crisis, saying state officials can no longer guarantee shelter placement for new families arriving in the state.

Healey also appointed a new emergency assistance director, Air Force Lt. Gen. Leon Scott Rice, a former director of the Air National Guard who led emergency management teams under former Governors Deval Patrick and Charlie Baker, to handle the emergency shelter crisis in Massachusetts.

“We do not have enough space, service providers or funds,” Healey told reporters on Monday.

Healey declared a state of emergency in August amid the rapidly rising numbers of migrant families arriving in the state.

“We need everyone to understand that we are entering a new phase of this challenge. We can no longer guarantee shelter placement,” Healey said.

Just over 23,000 people are staying in emergency shelters in Massachusetts right now, and about half are families that are new arrivals to the state, Healey said.

Newly-arrived families are being housed in hotels and college dorms throughout Massachusetts. In August, Healey asked Massachusetts residents to house migrant families amid the growing shelter crisis.

Healey called on federal officials to expedite work authorizations for new families amid the record influx of migrants arriving in Massachusetts, and to provide federal funding and federal sites in Massachusetts to address the crisis.

“This is a federal problem that demands a federal solution,” Healey said. “Families are coming in through the federal system and the federal government must step in to support them.”

She said state officials have made “multiple requests” to federal officials for assistance with funding and work authorizations.

Healey said state officials are working to help connect new arrivals with potential employers so they can find work.

“We need the federal government to more quickly process work authorizations for new arrivals. They want to work. They want to support their families,” Healey said.

Rice, who called the migrant crisis a “humanitarian challenge,” said he will work across the incident command structure to manage the issue.

“We will be responsive. We will be transparent and trustworthy in everything we do,” he said.

“Partnership is needed in this next phase of what we are doing,” Healey said.

