‘They will be back’: Needham police warning residents after several vehicle break-ins

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Needham police are urging residents to be on alert and protect their valuables after several unlocked vehicles were broken into over Memorial Day Weekend.

Dozens of cars had valuables stolen from inside. Police say many of the items were left in plain sight.

“We harp on it ALL THE TIME but people continue to leave valuables inside of their cars,” Needham police wrote on Facebook.

Officers chased off the thieves after an alert resident called police. The pursuit was terminated in a nearby town.

Police say the thieves are fast-moving and can be in and out of a vehicle within seconds,

Police also warned that, due to how easy the thefts were, the thieves would likely return.

“We know they will be back given the quantity of vehicles they broke into last night,” police said. “For example, if you find a spot to fish and it’s loaded with fish, you don’t go elsewhere. You stay. It’s just a waiting game at this point for them to return.”

Neeham police offered the following bits of advice:

Lock ALL your doors.

Take your valuables.

Be mindful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group