‘There’s no help for me’: Shoppers rush to the mall to get last minute gifts on Christmas Eve

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Despite having that extra week to do holiday shopping, many shoppers were out early today buying their last-minute gifts.

“I usually do a lot of online shopping but as the shipping times dwindle down there’s no help for me so I got to come to the mall,” said Zafir Corum, a shopper in Braintree.

And that was the case for many shoppers at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree.

“Seeing how it’s Christmas Eve everyone is doing their last-minute shopping we’ll see if I can get in and get out quickly,” said Malcolm Williams. “That’s why I’m out so early.”

Several others had the same idea.

“We were here yesterday and it was pretty crazy,” said Angel Andrades. “Rather come in and out before it gets real hectic. We have some Santa Claus pictures today”

Procrastinators are not alone. CNN reports that Super Saturday was the busiest shopping day of the year after Black Friday. The National Retail Federation estimated that 142 million people shopped in stores or online yesterday—a big increase from 2017, the last time Super Saturday fell on December 23rd, when 126 million shoppers hit the stores.

“This year is just hard economic times I guess you could say so I’m just getting a couple of things trying to make it merry,” said Ivanna DePina, a last-minute shopper.

But some finished their shopping weeks ago—and are now enjoying watching the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

That’s why we do it early,” said Craig and Susan Wallace of Braintree who came to the mall to get a coffee. “Just relax now and come and enjoy yourself.”

Overall, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday retail sales this year will be up nearly 4% over last year. And shopping is expected to pick up again after the holiday when people try to take advantage of more after-holiday sales and promotions.

