‘That’s not even a question’: Roger Clemens believes he should be in the top 10 of Boston athletes

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Red Sox lost their season opener at Polar Park to the Syracuse Mets 3-1 on Friday evening. Before the game, Red Sox legendary pitcher Roger Clemens threw out the first pitch.

Clemens was cheered as he took the field in Worcester. He stood on the mound and delivered a pitch just down in the zone. Not bad for the Red Sox Hall of Famer who turns 64 years old in August.

Red Sox legend Roger Clemens throws out first pitch for Woo Sox

Next month marks 40 years since his iconic 20-strikeout game at Fenway Park in 1986 against Seattle. Clemens threw another 20-strikeout game in 1996 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I didn’t walk a guy. I’m most proud of that,” he said.

‘The rocket’ was known as a power-pitcher for two decades in Major League Baseball. Clemens is ninth all-time with 354 wins as a pitcher. He played 24 seasons and had 4,672 career strikeouts. He has not been voted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame as he allegedly used performance-enhancing drugs during his playing career.

Earlier this week, Clemens made some noise on social media. His ‘X’ account retweeted a list from an account that listed the top 10 Boston athletes of all-time. Clemens was not included in this list.

Boston 25 News Reporter Michael Raimondi asked him if he should be on the list.

“First of all, I don’t do all that my son does all that for me,” Clemens said. “He calls and tells me said dad this is what’s going on so he put that in there. I thought perfect.”

“You believe you should be on that list?,” Raimondi asked again.

“100 percent. I mean that’s not even a question,” Clemens replied. " I don’t look at it or anything like that, but they’ll bring it to my attention."

I asked Clemens about this tweet just now.



The Rocket believes he “absolutely” belong on the top ten list of Boston athletes @boston25 @ButchStearns https://t.co/myI7gHVE42 pic.twitter.com/wFc64dPND3 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) March 27, 2026

Clemens went on to hint at something happening this summer in Ohio that will showcase just how good his career was. He claims the event has something to do with Cy Young, but didn’t share details.

“When you are mentioned with guys like Cy Young or Babe Ruth or Willie Mays, guys like that. You’re in pretty good company. That’s good enough for me.”

Raimondi followed up, asking who he’d take off the list to put himself onto it.

“I didn’t even see the list, to be honest with you,” Clemens replied.

The list went as follows:

Tom Brady Bobby Orr Larry Bird Ted Williams Bill Russell David Ortiz Rob Gronkowski Carl Yastrzemski Pedro Martinez Paul Pierce

Clemens said he’s been working with young guys around the minors since he retired. He hasn’t seen much of the Red Sox so far this spring, but plans to watch them in person when they travel to Houston next week.

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