‘Thank you to all’: WWII Navy veteran celebrates her 105th birthday

METHUEN, Mass. — A WWII Navy Veteran celebrated her 105th birthday this weekend.

Mary Simpson lives in the Nevins Nursing home in Methuen, and on Sunday, friends and family gathered to honor her on her birthday.

“I want to thank them for being here,” Simpson said.

In addition to birthday cheers, Simpson was honored for her dedication to both the Merrimack Valley community and the United States.

