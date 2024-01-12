‘Thank God, I’m safe:’ Lyft driver who can’t swim rescued from Norwood floodwaters

NORWOOD, Mass. — A driver whose car became submerged in six feet of floodwater in Norwood early Wednesday morning credits first responders with saving his life.

Elton Lopes, 35, of Dorchester, who drives for Lyft, was heading to pick up a customer around 5:30 a.m., when he approached flooded Upland Rd., near the intersection with Prospect St.

It was dark, and the cones that had been blocking off the impassable street had drifted away. Lopes’s car quickly began sinking in the frigid water.

Driver who can’t swim rescued from Norwood floodwaters

Two police officers, who had been on patrol nearby, spotted Lopes’s car and shouted to him through his open window.

“I jumped out the window and went to the top of the roof, and that’s when I noticed the car [kept] going down more,” Lopes told Boston 25 News Thursday. “So, I was able to get out and then jump into the water and grab a tree.”

Lopes, who cannot swim, began to panic as the police officers approached him with a long branch and the Norwood Fire Department deployed a rescue swimmer in a survival suit.

“They held me a branch that was nearby, and then they pulled me out,” Lopes said. “Thank God, I’m safe, I’m all right.”

Lopes returned to the public safety building Wednesday to pick up paperwork and to thank the first responders he says saved his life. While they were not on duty at the time, he is determined to reunite with them.

“They did a great job,” Lopes said. “I will never forget about this moment.”

Driver who can’t swim rescued from Norwood floodwaters

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group