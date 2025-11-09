Tewksbury police investigating after Dracut man suffers serious injuries following motorcycle crash

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A 56-year-old motorcyclist from Dracut is in critical condition following a crash on Friday night in Tewksbury.

The Tewksbury Police Department responded to the area of the intersection of Brook Street and Janet Avenue at approximately 9:05 p.m., where they found the man unconscious next to his motorcycle in the woods off the roadway. He had suffered serious injuries, including an apparent head injury.

Tewksbury Firefighters transported the injured motorcyclist by ambulance to the Elks Lodge property at 777 South St., which was used as a landing zone for a MedFlight helicopter. The helicopter then transported him to Lahey Clinic in Burlington, where is listed to be in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, with the Tewksbury Police Department working alongside the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

