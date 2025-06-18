Tewksbury police: Andover man charged with enticement of a child

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — The Tewksbury Police Department has arrested a man on a child enticement charge.

David Espinola, 65, of Andover, was charged with enticement of a child under 16.

According to police, on Saturday, June 7, a third party contacted officers and provided evidence that Espinola was having sexually explicit conversations with what he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Espinola was planning to meet up with the ‘girl’ in person.

After an investigation, Tewksbury authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Espinola on Thursday, June 12. Police located him at his apartment later that day and arrested him.

Espinola was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Friday, June 13, and was later released on the condition that he have no unsupervised contact or volunteer work with minors.

Espinola will be due back in Lowell Court on July 8.

These are allegations; all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

